Insider Buying: CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CEO Acquires $16,666.60 in Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CEO Zachary Bradford purchased 83,333 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $15.72 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $42.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $533.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 5.09.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter worth approximately $19,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 54.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after buying an additional 189,348 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,914,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 618.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 366,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 72.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

