Insider Selling: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CEO Sells $9,000,265.63 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lisa W. Wardell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Lisa W. Wardell sold 128,716 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $4,945,268.72.

Shares of ATGE opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $1,109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 59.2% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 519,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after buying an additional 193,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $423,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

