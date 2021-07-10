Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CORT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.