Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Sells $31,500.00 in Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of MXC opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of 132.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Mexco Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $14.63.
About Mexco Energy
