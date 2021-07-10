Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Sells $31,500.00 in Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MXC opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of 132.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Mexco Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

