Insider Selling: PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Director Sells $777,850.00 in Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $153.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.82. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.99 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 54.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,304,000 after purchasing an additional 85,527 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.2% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $2,408,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

