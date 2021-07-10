Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,830,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $2,970,375.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $2,943,750.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $2,846,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $1,806,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $76.99 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.59. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PINS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,151,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,933,000 after acquiring an additional 662,503 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,017,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

