Insider Selling: ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Sells 32,931 Shares of Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of PUMP stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 3.33.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ProPetro
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.
Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.