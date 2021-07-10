Insider Selling: ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Sells 32,931 Shares of Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 3.33.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ProPetro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 5.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

