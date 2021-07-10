Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Insider Sells 4,949 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $256,259.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Joe Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36.

UCTT opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.00. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCTT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

