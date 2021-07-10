Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives $73.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPAR traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $71.82. The company had a trading volume of 117,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,252. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

