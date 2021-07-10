International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 93.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,594 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 136,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 184.0% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 114.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 103,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 55,089 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 277,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $141.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,904,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,123. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.15. The stock has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

