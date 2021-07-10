International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Acquired by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347,993 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $18,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International General Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in International General Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC boosted its stake in International General Insurance by 703.0% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 153,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 134,536 shares during the period. 17.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGIC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,437. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.29.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. International General Insurance had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International General Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine liability, and treaty reinsurance.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC).

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.