Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Cut by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 32,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $66,725,000. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 20.0% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,672,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 30.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $503.93 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $280.99 and a one year high of $508.63. The firm has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

