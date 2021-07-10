Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE IVC opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Invacare has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.18.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invacare will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 859.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 63.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Invacare during the first quarter worth about $102,000.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

