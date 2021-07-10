Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Invacare from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE IVC opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Invacare has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invacare will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invacare by 859.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invacare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

