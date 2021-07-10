Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDLV opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.13. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $31.75.

