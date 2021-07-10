Investors Buy Large Volume of Zhihu Put Options (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,920 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 947% compared to the average volume of 279 put options.

ZH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Zhihu stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78. Zhihu has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zhihu will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth about $9,732,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth about $2,191,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth about $31,629,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

