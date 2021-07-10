iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Shares of IQ opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.84. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,608,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in iQIYI by 13.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,903,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,357,000 after purchasing an additional 933,466 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,297,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $46,774,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,250,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,404,000 after acquiring an additional 441,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

