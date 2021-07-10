IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 458,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $88,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE:IQV opened at $251.16 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.60 and a 1 year high of $254.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.56.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.