IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IRMD stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $376.13 million, a PE ratio of 381.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.72.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC grew its stake in IRadimed by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in IRadimed by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IRadimed by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

