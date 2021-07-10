IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
IRMD stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $376.13 million, a PE ratio of 381.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.72.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
About IRadimed
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
