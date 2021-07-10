Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Italk’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.07. Italk has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

