J Michael Dodson Sells 35,289 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 35,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $240,318.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 780,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J Michael Dodson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, J Michael Dodson sold 18,830 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $136,517.50.

On Friday, June 4th, J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $140,990.85.

Shares of QMCO opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.24. Quantum Co. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.79.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Quantum by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

