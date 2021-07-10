Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 2,760.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,520,000 after buying an additional 4,136,181 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after buying an additional 867,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,582,000. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after buying an additional 762,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $39.50 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

