JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,432 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 346,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after buying an additional 164,641 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

Shares of JD stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.