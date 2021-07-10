Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €88.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.00 ($91.76).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €81.86 ($96.31) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €77.07.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

