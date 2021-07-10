Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €88.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.00 ($91.76).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €81.86 ($96.31) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €77.07.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

