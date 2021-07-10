Jefferies Financial Group Comments on monday.com Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of monday.com in a research report issued on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for monday.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.78) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.01) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $232.04 on Thursday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $256.16.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

