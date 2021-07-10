Jet2 (LON:JET2) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an under review rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Shares of JET2 stock traded up GBX 46.50 ($0.61) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,223.50 ($15.99). The stock had a trading volume of 789,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,321.70. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.44. Jet2 has a one year low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55).

In other Jet2 news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52), for a total value of £23,760,000 ($31,042,592.11).

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.