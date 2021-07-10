Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Insider Philip Hugh Meeson Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52), for a total value of £23,760,000 ($31,042,592.11).

Shares of JET2 stock opened at GBX 1,223.50 ($15.99) on Friday. Jet2 plc has a twelve month low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The stock has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of -8.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,321.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81.

Get Jet2 alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.