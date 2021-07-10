Jetcoin (JET) Price Tops $0.0414 on Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. Jetcoin has a market cap of $528,969.90 and approximately $688,900.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.14 or 0.00875012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00044494 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

