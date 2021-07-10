John R. Hartmann Sells 45,000 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BBBY opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.84. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $42,493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after buying an additional 2,295,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $30,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after buying an additional 1,039,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

