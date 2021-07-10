Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI opened at $70.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

