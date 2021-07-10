Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMPLY stock opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.