JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in JOYY in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in JOYY by 35.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YY opened at $59.94 on Friday. JOYY has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

