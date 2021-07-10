JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €136.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €136.00 ($160.00) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAF. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €126.55 ($148.88).

Get Safran alerts:

SAF opened at €119.92 ($141.08) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €122.27. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.