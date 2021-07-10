JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 17,601 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 148.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Allakos worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.49. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

In other Allakos news, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,213. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

