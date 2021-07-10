JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

Shares of RRR opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $46.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

