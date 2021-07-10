JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,926 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.40% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after purchasing an additional 378,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,520,000 after buying an additional 45,109 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,168,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.80. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.