JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Zynex were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Zynex by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynex by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Zynex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Zynex by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.15. Zynex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.34 million, a P/E ratio of 92.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

