JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MQ. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.83.

Marqeta stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, purchased 296,296 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

