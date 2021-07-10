JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

NYSE JPM opened at $155.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

