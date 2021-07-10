JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $854,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after buying an additional 178,676 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,694,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,787,888. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

