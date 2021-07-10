JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BHP Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

