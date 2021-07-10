JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a C$12.00 price target (down previously from C$13.30) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.73.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

