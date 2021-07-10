JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) Stock Price Up 2%

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.70). Approximately 1,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 71,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353 ($4.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 72.47 and a quick ratio of 72.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 352.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £568.98 million and a PE ratio of 3.31.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares Company Profile (LON:JETG)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc - Growth Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc - Growth Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.