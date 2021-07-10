Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Julius Bär Gruppe presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.13.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.