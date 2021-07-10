Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. Juniper Networks reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

