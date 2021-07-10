Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 1,957.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,689 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $20,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 4th quarter valued at $60,401,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter valued at $46,994,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,231,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,860,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 12,674,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 633,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,022,000 after buying an additional 633,703 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,918,000 after buying an additional 468,220 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,975 shares of company stock worth $1,426,438. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. 3,653,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,274,011. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $19.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

