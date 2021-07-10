JUST (JST) Market Capitalization Hits $115.32 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One JUST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $115.32 million and $74.06 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00116673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00161906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,674.57 or 0.99601490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.66 or 0.00933646 BTC.

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

