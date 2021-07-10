Kathryn Bueker Sells 600 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total value of $295,050.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $602.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.07 and a 12-month high of $616.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $532.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.45 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $68,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.