Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $16,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $201.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.60. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $202.46.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

