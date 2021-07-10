Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,212 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $13,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $250,880.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

